Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not spotted at practice
Peterson (neck) isn't present for the portion of Friday's practice that's open to the media, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Peterson was listed as a non-participant on the injury reports Wednesday and Thursday, but offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said he expects the running back to play in Sunday's game against the Rams. Peterson's absence from the start of practice Friday only adds to the concern, though it's still possible he manages a limited session. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Cardinals release their final injury report. With Kerwynn Williams (ribs) also in some danger of missing the game, the Cardinals might be left with D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill in the backfield.
