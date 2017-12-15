Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Placed on Injured Reserve
Peterson (neck) will be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterson hasn't had any reps in practice since injuring his neck against the Jaguars in Week 12. His season is now over. Kerwyn Williams will continue to receive a large workload in the backfield as a result, with D.J. Foster and Elijhaa Penny also getting some touches.
