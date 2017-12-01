Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Questionable despite no practice
Peterson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, despite being listed as a non-participant for every practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Per Urban, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arian said Peterson will be a game-time decision, adding that it isn't a big deal for the veteran to miss a week of practice. The team does have a bit more leeway than initially expected, as Kerwynn Williams (ribs) was removed from the final injury report after managing limited practices throughout the week. Williams likely will handle the lead role if Peterson is on the inactive list prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. D.J. Foster might also benefit from some extra snaps and touches if Peterson can't give it a go.
