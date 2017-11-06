Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Sensational effort in Week 9 win

Peterson rushed 37 times for 159 yards and brought in two of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers. He also lost a fumble.

The former Pro Bowler looked to be in vintage form for the second time in three games since arriving in Arizona, logging the most carries in NFL history for a player in his 30s. Peterson also eclipsed 12,000 rushing yards for his career in the second quarter and moved into 15th place on the career rushing list, eclipsing Thurman Thomas. Despite his eye-popping workload Sunday, Peterson is unlikely to be able to withstand anything close that level of volume on a regular basis at age 32. However, the Cardinals are likely to continue leaning fairly heavily on the running game with Drew Stanton behind center, so Peterson should still see 20-25 carries on the majority of weeks, barring injury.