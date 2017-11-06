Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Sensational effort in Week 9 win
Peterson rushed 37 times for 159 yards and brought in two of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers. He also lost a fumble.
The former Pro Bowler looked to be in vintage form for the second time in three games since arriving in Arizona, logging the most carries in NFL history for a player in his 30s. Peterson also eclipsed 12,000 rushing yards for his career in the second quarter and moved into 15th place on the career rushing list, eclipsing Thurman Thomas. Despite his eye-popping workload Sunday, Peterson is unlikely to be able to withstand anything close that level of volume on a regular basis at age 32. However, the Cardinals are likely to continue leaning fairly heavily on the running game with Drew Stanton behind center, so Peterson should still see 20-25 carries on the majority of weeks, barring injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Should get fed early in Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Struggles in London•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Vintage effort in Week 6 win•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Traded to Arizona•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Still has confidence of coaches•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Six snaps in Week 4•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...