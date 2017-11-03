Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Should get fed early in Week 9

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin suggested that he wants to give Peterson a lot of carries during Sunday's game in San Francisco, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports. "Feed the beast," Goodwin said. "It's like an old stove. The more wood you put in it, the hotter it gets. We've just got to make sure we feed him the ball so he can get comfortable."

The 49ers have struggled to defend the pass (7.7 YPA) more so than the run (3.9 YPC) this season, but it nonetheless makes sense for the Cardinals to rely on Peterson in the absence of Carson Palmer (arm). The 32-year-old back exploded for 134 yards and two touchdowns Week 6 against the Bucs in his first game with the Cardinals, only to be stuffed for 21 yards on 11 carries in a Week 7 blowout loss to the Rams in London. Coming out of a bye week, Peterson figures to get plenty of touches early on, and he should stay busy throughout if the Cardinals don't fall behind. Of course, he'll always be in danger of turning in a complete dud if the team is forced into catch-up mode, as Peterson has never been much of a pass catcher and only has one receptions on four targets since joining the Cardinals. It's more of a concern for Week 10 (vs. Seattle) than Week 9.