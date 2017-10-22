Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Struggles in London

Peterson rushed 11 times for 21 yards and added a 12-yard reception on four targets in Sunday's 33-0 loss to the Rams.

Peterson dominated in his Cardinals debut last week, but looked more like the plodder we saw in New Orleans here. While he was the only running back to get carries for his team, Peterson's workload was limited with his team down big for most of the game. The decorated veteran will be well-rested and should have a better understanding of the playbook when we next see him after Arizona's Week 8 bye, but the team's offense will be operating without starting quarterback Carson Palmer, who broke his left arm in this one.