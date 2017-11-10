Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Stymied in Week 10 loss

Peterson rushed 21 times for 29 yards and brought one of two targets for 13 yards in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks. He was also tackled for a safety and lost a fumble.

Peterson's four-game Cardinals career has been a proverbial rags-to-riches rollercoaster, as he's alternated two vintage efforts with another pair of contests in which he's gained a combined 50 yards on 32 carries. Outside of his game-long nine-yard run, the 32-year-old netted just 20 yards on his 20 other rushes. He was victimized by Kam Chancellor for both a fumble on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage and for a second-quarter safety. Given the disparate range of outcomes he's produced, it's difficult to gauge what Peterson's true ability level might be at this stage of his career. He'll look to significantly improve his numbers versus the Texans in Week 11.