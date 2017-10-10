Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Traded to Arizona
The Saints traded Peterson to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional draft pick, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Peterson was always an odd fit with the Saints and didn't prove to be an ideal complement to the team's top two backs, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, during his four games with the team. He'll finish his tenure with New Orleans with a meager 81 yards on 27 carries (3.0 average), but should have a better shot at finding consistent snaps with Arizona, who moved superstar David Johnson (wrist) to injured reserve after Week 1. Johnson appears to be targeting a December return, but until he's back in the mix, Peterson should challenge Chris Johnson for the lead role in the team's rushing attack. It's unclear how much involvement Peterson will see in Week 6 during the Cardinals' game against the Buccaneers with limited time to familiarize himself with the new playbook.
