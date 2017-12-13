Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that he has "no idea" if Peterson (neck) would be able to play in any of the Cardinals' final three regular-season contests, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While it has been determined that Peterson won't require surgery to address the neck injury that has kept him out the last two games, it's apparent that the veteran needs more time off to heal up. Peterson opened Week 15 preparations as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, and at this point, it looks unlikely that he'll be able to rally in time to suit up Sunday against the Redskins. Another Peterson absence would clear the way for Kerwynn Williams -- who has compiled 185 total yards on 37 touches over the previous two games -- to serve as the Cardinals' lead back.