Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Vintage effort in Week 6 win
Peterson rushed 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers while also fumbling once.
Peterson provided the Bucs with a glimpse of the turn-back-the-clock performance he would deliver when he ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run to cap a six-play, 75-yard opening possession. He eventually went in from one yard out midway through the fourth quarter as well, a score that would end up giving the Cardinals just enough cushion to withstand Tampa's furious comeback. While he was also stymied on multiple carries and no longer sports the elite-level ability of his heyday, Peterson's effort certainly served notice that he has more left in the tank than what he had a chance to show in his brief Saints stint. He'll look to prove that his Week 6 breakout was no outlier when he faces a vulnerable Rams rush defense in Week 7.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Traded to Arizona•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Still has confidence of coaches•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Six snaps in Week 4•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Receives rest day Thursday•
-
Saints' Adrian Peterson: Nursing knee issue•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.