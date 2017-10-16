Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Vintage effort in Week 6 win

Peterson rushed 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers while also fumbling once.

Peterson provided the Bucs with a glimpse of the turn-back-the-clock performance he would deliver when he ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run to cap a six-play, 75-yard opening possession. He eventually went in from one yard out midway through the fourth quarter as well, a score that would end up giving the Cardinals just enough cushion to withstand Tampa's furious comeback. While he was also stymied on multiple carries and no longer sports the elite-level ability of his heyday, Peterson's effort certainly served notice that he has more left in the tank than what he had a chance to show in his brief Saints stint. He'll look to prove that his Week 6 breakout was no outlier when he faces a vulnerable Rams rush defense in Week 7.