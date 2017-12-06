Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Will miss practice Wednesday
Arizona head coach Bruce Arians said Peterson (neck) won't practice Wednesday and the running back's status for Sunday's game against Tennessee remains undetermined, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "We'll wait and see," Arians said, regarding Peterson's Week 14 availability. "We're still waiting on he and the doctors to clear him."
After starting for the Cardinals in his first six games with the club since coming over in a trade with the Saints, Peterson was held out of Arizona's Week 13 loss to the Rams with the injury, allowing Kerwynn Williams (16 carries, 97 yards) to pick up a start in his stead. Arians didn't offer much encouragement that Peterson would be able to avoid a second straight absence, but more optimism could come if the veteran is able to get back on the practice field Thursday or Friday. Given how well Williams performed last week, it's possible Arians could split the workload between both running backs in the event Peterson gains clearance for Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Uncertain for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Inactive against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Questionable despite no practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Not spotted at practice•
-
Cardinals' Adrian Peterson: Expected to play Sunday•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.