Arizona head coach Bruce Arians said Peterson (neck) won't practice Wednesday and the running back's status for Sunday's game against Tennessee remains undetermined, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. "We'll wait and see," Arians said, regarding Peterson's Week 14 availability. "We're still waiting on he and the doctors to clear him."

After starting for the Cardinals in his first six games with the club since coming over in a trade with the Saints, Peterson was held out of Arizona's Week 13 loss to the Rams with the injury, allowing Kerwynn Williams (16 carries, 97 yards) to pick up a start in his stead. Arians didn't offer much encouragement that Peterson would be able to avoid a second straight absence, but more optimism could come if the veteran is able to get back on the practice field Thursday or Friday. Given how well Williams performed last week, it's possible Arians could split the workload between both running backs in the event Peterson gains clearance for Sunday.