Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Appears on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (elbow) was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports
Davis-Gaither played a season-high 79 percent of defensive snaps in Week 3, his highest mark of the campaign. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, though it's positive that he was still estimated to practice in any capacity. Arizona has a quick turnaround for a divisional showdown against Seattle in Week 4 on Thursday.
