Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Back to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (foot) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The linebacker was limited during Wednesday's session. Davis-Gaither played in Week 6 against the Colts, recording six tackles (three solo), so his return to full participation should indicate that his injury is not serious. The linebacker has 44 tackles (21 solo) and two pass breakups this season.
