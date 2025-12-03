Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Cards' leading tackler in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Tampa Bay.
Despite being on the field for a mere 32 defensive snaps, Davis-Gaither posted double digits in the tackle category for the second time this year in Week 13. He's on pace for the first 100-plus tackle season of his career as Arizona heads into a Week 14 matchup versus the Rams, and he profiles as a viable IDP option for that contest in some formats.
