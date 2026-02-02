Davis-Gaither racked up a career-high 117 tackles in 17 regular-season contests in 2025. He also added one interception among five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Davis-Gatiher was a mainstay at off-ball linebacker for the Cardinals all season while working first with fellow veteran Mack Wilson (ribs) and then rookie fourth-round pick Cody Simon after Wilson landed on injured reserve following Week 9. In the process, Davis-Gaither logged career bests in just about every statistical category, but with all three players under contract in 2026, and the team hiring offensive-minded Mike LaFleur as head coach Sunday, the upcoming defensive scheme may determine who among them takes on the one or two starting roles.