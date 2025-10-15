Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Dealing with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (foot) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Davis-Gaither was previously on the injury report with an elbow injury, but this foot issue is new. He still has plenty of time to ramp up his activity prior to Sunday's game against the Packers.
