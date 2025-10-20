Davis-Gaither compiled eight total tackles (four solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers.

Davis-Gaither finished tied for the team lead in takedowns with safety Budda Baker, securing at least eight stops for the fourth time in the last five games. The linebacker was also able to strip quarterback Jordan Love in the third quarter, but Arizona's recovery was nullified by a penalty in the secondary. Davis-Gaither has now produced 52 total tackles (25 solo), three passes defensed and a forced fumble over seven games this season.