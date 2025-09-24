Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (elbow) was listed as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's estimated report, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Davis-Gaither is working through an elbow issue that he likely picked up during the Cardinals' 16-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. His practice participation Wednesday will indicate his chances of suiting up for Thursday's NFC clash against the Cardinals. Davis-Gaither has logged 21 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense through the first three games of the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Appears on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Posts seven stops Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Joining Arizona•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Career year in 2024•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Leading tackler in road win•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Leads team in tackles again•