Davis-Gaither (elbow) is active for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Davis-Gaither has been cleared to play in Thursday's NFC West tilt after being limited in practice all week due to an elbow injury. The 2020 fourth-rounder has collected 21 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense through the first three games of the regular season.