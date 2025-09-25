Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Good to go against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (elbow) is active for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Davis-Gaither has been cleared to play in Thursday's NFC West tilt after being limited in practice all week due to an elbow injury. The 2020 fourth-rounder has collected 21 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defense through the first three games of the regular season.
