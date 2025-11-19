default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis-Gaither recorded four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Davis-Gaither maintained his typical role of playing around three-quarters of defensive snaps. However, he was held to a season-low four tackles while also failing to record multiple solo stops for the first time in the campaign. Despite the disappointing game, Davis-Gaither should easily set a new career high in tackles.

More News