Davis-Gaither recorded five tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati.

Davis-Gaither trailed far behind rookie fourth-rounder Cody Simon in terms of snaps at linebacker in Week 17, logging just 40 to Simon's 74. Predictably, he also lagged behind Simon in the tackle category. He's still on the IDP radar in some formats going into a Week 18 matchup against the Rams.