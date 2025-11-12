Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Notches six stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither tallied six tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
One of Davis-Gaither's tackles went for a loss. The veteran linebacker has 64 tackles and three pass defenses through nine games in his first campaign as a Cardinal.
