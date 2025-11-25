Davis-Gaither recorded seven tackles (three solo) and an interception Sunday in an overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Davis-Gaither's seven stops tied for third-most on the Cardinals. The veteran defender also came up with his first interception of the campaign when he picked off Trevor Lawrence late in the third quarter. Davis-Gaither has posted 75 tackles through 11 games this season and is approaching his regular-season career-high mark of 82, which he established last year with Cincinnati.