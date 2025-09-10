Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Posts seven stops Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither registered seven tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 20-13 victory against the Saints.
Of Davis-Gaither's seven stops, three came on special teams. The veteran linebacker logged 27 of Arizona's 75 defensive snaps while playing 19 snaps on special teams. Davis-Gaither seems likely to see substantial time in both roles during the campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Joining Arizona•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Career year in 2024•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Leading tackler in road win•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Team-high 13 tackles vs. Steelers•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Starting sans Wilson•