Davis-Gaither registered seven tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 20-13 victory against the Saints.

Of Davis-Gaither's seven stops, three came on special teams. The veteran linebacker logged 27 of Arizona's 75 defensive snaps while playing 19 snaps on special teams. Davis-Gaither seems likely to see substantial time in both roles during the campaign.

