Davis-Gaither (elbow) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Davis-Gaither was limited at practice throughout the week while dealing with an apparent elbow issue, and he's now uncertain to play in Week 4. If the linebacker is unable to go versus Seattle, Owen Pappoe and Baron Browning would be candidates to see an increase in workload.