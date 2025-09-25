Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither (elbow) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Davis-Gaither was limited at practice throughout the week while dealing with an apparent elbow issue, and he's now uncertain to play in Week 4. If the linebacker is unable to go versus Seattle, Owen Pappoe and Baron Browning would be candidates to see an increase in workload.
More News
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Estimated as limited•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Appears on injury report•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Posts seven stops Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Joining Arizona•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Career year in 2024•
-
Bengals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Leading tackler in road win•