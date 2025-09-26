Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Records eight stops again
Davis-Gaither finished with eight tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.
It was the linebacker's second consecutive game with eight tackles. Davis-Gaither now has 29 stops (14 solo) on the year. The sixth-year pro, who signed a two-year, $11-million contract with the Cardinals in the offseason, seems to be establishing himself as a key player on the team's defense.
