Davis-Gaither finished with eight tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

It was the linebacker's second consecutive game with eight tackles. Davis-Gaither now has 29 stops (14 solo) on the year. The sixth-year pro, who signed a two-year, $11-million contract with the Cardinals in the offseason, seems to be establishing himself as a key player on the team's defense.