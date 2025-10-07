Davis-Gaither recorded five tackles (two solo) during the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Davis-Gaither has recorded at least five tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season, and he finished Sunday's contest tied with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson for the second most tackles behind Mack Wilson (six). Davis-Gaither has accumulated 26 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defense to open the 2025 campaign.