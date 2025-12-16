Davis-Gaither recorded 11 tackles (four solo) in Arizona's loss to Houston on Sunday.

With Mack Wilson (ribs) still on injured reserve, Davis-Gaither played 100 percent of the defensive snaps against the Texans, playing a season-high 67 snaps. He answered with a season-best 11 tackles, his third game with double-digit tackles in 2025. Through 14 appearances on the year, Davis-Gaither has produced 96 tackles (43 solo), four pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 66 percent of the defensive snaps. He's also played 166 snaps on special teams for the Cardinals.