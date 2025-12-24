Davis-Gaither finished with 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Davis-Gaither tied with safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for the team lead in tackles. It was the second straight week and the fourth time overall this season Davis-Gaither has posted double-digit stops in a game. With his tackle tally Sunday, Davis-Gaither is up to 107 stops this season, marking the first time he's reached the triple-digit mark in his six-year NFL career.