Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Tallies 11 stops in Week 16 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither finished with 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Davis-Gaither tied with safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson for the team lead in tackles. It was the second straight week and the fourth time overall this season Davis-Gaither has posted double-digit stops in a game. With his tackle tally Sunday, Davis-Gaither is up to 107 stops this season, marking the first time he's reached the triple-digit mark in his six-year NFL career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Season-high 11 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Cards' leading tackler in loss•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Picks off pass in Week 12 loss•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Makes four tackles•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Notches six stops in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Eight tackles in defeat•