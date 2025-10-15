default-cbs-image
Davis-Gaither recorded six tackles (three solo) during Arizona's loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Davis-Gaither had a solid outing despite the loss, finishing second on the team in tackles behind Mack Wilson's nine (six solo). Davis-Gaither will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing in Arizona's Week 7 matchup versus the Packers.

