Cardinals' Akeem Davis-Gaither: Totals six stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis-Gaither recorded six tackles (three solo) during Arizona's loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Davis-Gaither had a solid outing despite the loss, finishing second on the team in tackles behind Mack Wilson's nine (six solo). Davis-Gaither will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing in Arizona's Week 7 matchup versus the Packers.
