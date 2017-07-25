Cardinals' Alani Fua: Lingering knee injury
Fua injured his knee at Monday's practice, Kyle Odegard of AZCardinals.com reports.
Fua was sent to injured reserve last season with a knee injury after just three games, and it appears that ailment could still be lingering. He recorded one tackle on special teams last season, which is where his main contributions are. Fua would need injuries to plague the linebacker depth chart in order to find any consistent defensive snaps, so for the time being, his little fantasy relevance will stem from covering punts and kickoffs.
