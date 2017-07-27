Fua (knee) could be out 2-to-4 weeks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

What seems like a reaggravation of last season's injury could possibly keep Fua out for the rest of training camp. Fua is already going to be hard-pressed to find defensive snaps, and this won't help him prove himself. Expect him to continue to solely be a special teams asset when he returns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories