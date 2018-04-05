Torgersen was claimed off waivers by Arizona on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Torgersen was waived by the Lions on Wednesday. He didn't see the field at all as a rookie in 2017, only going so far as to end the year on Detroit's practice squad. He'll be a long shot to make the Cardinals' roster in 2018, but he is a candidate for the practice squad once again.

