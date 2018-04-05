Cardinals' Alek Torgersen: Claimed by Cardinals
Torgersen was claimed off waivers by Arizona on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Torgersen was waived by the Lions on Wednesday. He didn't see the field at all as a rookie in 2017, only going so far as to end the year on Detroit's practice squad. He'll be a long shot to make the Cardinals' roster in 2018, but he is a candidate for the practice squad once again.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...