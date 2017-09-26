Cardinals' Alex Boone: Dealing with pec strain
Boone suffered a pec strain in Monday's loss to the Cowboys and will have an MRI on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Boone suffered the injury on the final Arizona possession, but there likely won't be an update on his timetable until after he has his MRI. Expect an update by Wednesday on Boone's status heading into Week 4.
