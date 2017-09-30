Cardinals' Alex Boone: Expected to miss two weeks
Boone (pectoral) is not expected to return to the field until at least Week 6.
With fellow guard Mike Iupati expected to miss extended time, the Cardinals are thin at their interior line depth. Look for Daniel Munyer to see an increased workload while Boone is sidelined.
