Boone (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Boone is missing his second game after straining his pectoral muscle, which was expected. He did show progress this week and his absence shouldn't last much past Week 5. Earl Watford will draw the start at left guard in Boone's absence.

