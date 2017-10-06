Cardinals' Alex Boone: Questionable for Week 5
Boone (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After Boone came out of the Cardinals' Week 3 loss to the Cowboys with a pectoral strain, it was expected that he'd miss at least two games, but the veteran guard has shown some progress this week, practicing on a limited basis three times, including Friday. According to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Boone's availability for Sunday will come down to a game-time decision, so further word on his status should arrive shortly before the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Boone can't go, Earl Watford would likely start at right guard in his stead.
