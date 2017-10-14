Cardinals' Alex Boone: Set to play Sunday
Boone (chest) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Boone missed two straight games with a strained pectoral and finished this week with a full practice to avoid the questionable tag.
