Boone suffered an undisclosed injury on the Cardinals' final possession of their loss Monday to the Cowboys, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Quarterback Carson Palmer revealed in his post-game press conference that the guard was hurting late in Monday's contest. There likely won't be an update on Boone until after he's updated Tuesday, but for the time being, his status looks to be up in the air for Sunday's game against the 49ers.