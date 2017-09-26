Cardinals' Alex Boone: Suffers injury late Monday
Boone suffered an undisclosed injury on the Cardinals' final possession of their loss Monday to the Cowboys, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Quarterback Carson Palmer revealed in his post-game press conference that the guard was hurting late in Monday's contest. There likely won't be an update on Boone until after he's updated Tuesday, but for the time being, his status looks to be up in the air for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Boone: Joins Arizona•
-
49ers' Alex Boone shifting from right guard to left•
-
Report: 49ers' Alex Boone will report to minicamp on Tuesday•
-
Anquan Boldin, five others absent from 49ers OTA practice•
-
Report: Alex Boone skipping all 49ers voluntary OTAs•
-
49ers place Alex Boone, Bubba Ventrone on injured reserve•
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
-
What you missed: Vintage Fitzgerald
We've got a lot to get to Tuesday morning, as Chris Towers catches you up on Monday Night Football,...
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...