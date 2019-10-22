Morris agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Concerned about the health of David Johnson's ankle, the Cardinals worked out a number of veteran backs Monday. Morris apparently impressed the most out of the group, earning himself a spot on the roster in the process. Even if Johnson isn't cleared to play Sunday in New Orleans, Morris would likely act as little more than a depth option behind Chase Edmonds, who broke out for 150 total yards and three touchdowns in the Week 7 win over the Giants.

