Morris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest at New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Morris and Zach Zenner were brought in this week in the event David Johnson (ankle) was limited or sidelined. With Morris joining Johnson on the inactive list, Zenner will act as Chase Edmonds' primary backup out of the backfield Sunday and perhaps Thursday against the 49ers as well.

