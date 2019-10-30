Cardinals' Alfred Morris: On pace for team debut
Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects Morris to be active Thursday against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The team brought in Morris and Zach Zenner last week due to the depleted state of the backfield, but even with David Johnson (ankle) inactive for this past Sunday's loss at New Orleans, Morris was a healthy scratch while Zenner backed up Chase Edmonds. On Thursday, Edmonds won't suit up at all due to a hamstring injury, and Johnson is considered questionable, opening the door for Morris to contribute. Morris and Zenner will have to contend with recent acquisition Kenyan Drake in what is expected to be a "running back by committee," even if Johnson is active.
