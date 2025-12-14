Baccellia (neck) was stretchered off the field during Sunday's game against the Texans and will not return, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Baccellia suffered a scary neck injury late in the second quarter, but the good news is that the 28-year-old wideout had full movement in his extremities. He's been taken to a local hospital to undergo further tests, and without Baccellia the rest of the day, Emari Demercado will likely serve as the Cardinals' primary returner on kickoffs.