The Cardinals signed Baccellia of their practice squad Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Baccellia was active for each of Arizona's first five games of the season, hauling in four of six targets for 25 yards. Since then, he's resided on the practice squad, but he'll get another chance to get in the mix Sunday against the Chargers. Rondale Moore (groin) already has been ruled out, while Greg Dortch (thumb) will be a game-time decision, so Baccellia will be among the potential wide receivers available along with Pharoh Cooper behind DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.