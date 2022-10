Baccellia was elevated to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

If active Sunday, Baccellia will have played in each of the Cardinals' first four games. He has tallied two receptions in each of the last two contests, totaling 25 total yards. With A.J. Green (knee) ruled out, Baccellia could serve a depth role among Arizona's receiving corps again.