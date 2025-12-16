The Cardinals placed Baccellia (neck) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Arizona signed practice-squad member Jalen Brooks to replace Baccellia on the 53-man roster and in the receiver room. Baccellia exited this past Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans in the second quarter due to a neck injury suffered during a collision on a kickoff return. Though he was able to fly back to Arizona after a brief hospital stay in Houston, Baccellia's injury was deemed severe enough to keep him out for the Cardinals' final three games. The 28-year-old wideout will finish the 2025 season with two catches for eight yards on four targets and 236 yards on nine kickoff returns over his five appearances.