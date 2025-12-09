Baccellia recorded one catch (on three targets) for three yards during Sunday's 45-17 defeat to the Rams.

The Cardinals were without WRs Marvin Harrison (heel, inactive), Greg Dortch (chest, IR) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring, inactive) in Week 14, affording Baccellia an opportunity for his first career start. Baccellia took a back seat to Michael Wilson in receiving output (11-142-2 on 16 targets) and matched him with a 79 percent snap share, the latter of which easily outpaced practice-squad elevations Jalen Brooks (40 percent) and Trent Sherfield (nine percent). Even if Baccellia retains such a workload this coming Sunday, facing the unyielding Texans defense doesn't portend much production for a player with nine receptions in 17 appearances in his career.