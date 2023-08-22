Baccellia caught two of five targets for 32 yards in the Cardinals' preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
Baccellia left the preseason opener the week before to be checked for a concussion, but he's evidently healthy. The 26-year-old played 43 offensive snaps versus Kansas City and is among the group of wideouts competing for a final roster spot with Arizona.
