Baccellia went without a target while playing 31 of the Cardinals' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Though his 46 percent snap share was by far a season-high rate for the 26-year-old receiver, he still has yet to draw a single look in the passing game through his five appearances with Arizona. Baccellia's playing time climbed Sunday while Michael Wilson (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (personal) were out, but if either or both wideouts return to action following Arizona's Week 14 bye, Baccellia will likely be in store for a significant reduction in snaps.