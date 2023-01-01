The Cardinals signed Baccellia to their active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Baccellia has already played in six games for Arizona this season, including in each of the team's first five contests. He was waived in late November and subsequently re-signed to the Cardinals' practice squad, and he now re-joins the active roster. Most of his opportunity during the campaign has come with DeAndre Hopkins out of action, and that will again be the case Sunday with Hopkins out due to a knee injury. Still, Baccellia has just five catches for 32 yards on the campaign, so he isn't likely to play a key role against Atlanta.